Citadel Defense Secures $4M Contract for AI Counter Drone Solution

Citadel Defense has secured $4M in new government contracts in June as demand for combat-proven counter drone solutions accelerates. Rapid proliferation of small, low-cost drones threatens personnel and critical assets, impacting the military’s ability to conduct successful operations. Unmanned systems have been used by terrorists to collect intelligence, bypass ground-based physical barriers, and carry out highly effective attacks.

The undisclosed government customer has selected Citadel’s Titan as the preferred radio frequency sensor for both standalone and highly integrated layered defense solutions. The Titan systems will be utilized for pre-deployment training, mobile security, and fixed site protection.

“Citadel’s advanced algorithms, artificial intelligence, and autonomous capabilities serve as a force multiplier when protecting against unmanned system threats in resource-constrained environments,” explained Christopher Williams, CEO of Citadel Defense.

As the counter drone industry’s market leader in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and adaptive electronic attacks, Citadel continues to deploy multi-domain solutions that address at scale the military’s modernization priorities. Titan uses an automated decision engine to match threats with optimized electronic countermeasures without requiring an operator’s manual response, interpretation of the threat scenario, or expertise in discriminating complex signal characteristics.

Built upon four years of proven AI performance and maturation, Citadel technology delivers smarter, faster, and better decisions while responsibly taking operators out of the loop, allowing them to focus on the core mission.

Williams says, “Artificial intelligence is highly effective in electronic attack missions. Getting the right data and recommendation to operators quickly enables the human-machine teaming that will be necessary to compete in future conflicts.”

The company is aggressively hiring engineers, strategists, and customer success personnel to address the growing demand for Titan systems.

