Citizant Wins $12.7M Task Order for U.S. Space Force-Hosted SharePoint Support

Citizant, Inc., a Woman-Owned Small Business, has been awarded a $12.7 million task order for the United States Space Force (USSF) Headquarters Enterprise Information Services III (EIS III) Operations and Maintenance Support program. The 5-year task order was issued on the Air Force SBEAS contract that was awarded in December 2019.

The EIS III task order supports more than 31,000 Space Guardians and staff and will provide USSF HQ with O&M services for unclassified and classified enterprise SharePoint applications and systems, including administration, operations, engineering, and solution development. Citizant will also provide program management, training, and help desk support services. Citizant’s winning solution includes a dedicated, secure computing laboratory/data center near Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Col., for application development and testing.

“Citizant is honored to provide the U.S. Space Force with high-quality IT services to ensure the operational availability of its USSF-hosted SharePoint environment,” said Michael Barnes, Vice President of DoD Programs at Citizant. “Our unique High Availability Service Delivery Model offers unrivaled sustainment and modernization expertise. This assures global military customers like the Space Force that they will have dependable support for their mission-critical classified and unclassified enterprise applications.”

The Air Force’s Small Business Enterprise Applications Solutions (SBEAS) IDIQ contract replaced the NETCENTS-2 contract. Citizant and its SBEAS partners – with combined experience and expertise across all of the Air Force Major Commands – are passionate about the Air Force’s mission and provide innovative solutions. Citizant will leverage its quality certifications including ISO 9001, ISO 20000, ISO 27001, and CMMI-SVC and CMMI DEV Maturity Level 3, to provide the Air Force with high-levels of service quality, continuous process improvement, and data-driven results.

