CLEAR Launches Identity Verification Technology at Kansas City International Airport

CLEAR launched its identity verification technology at Kansas City International Airport (MCI) on February 28.

Members use CLEAR’s network of dedicated lanes to verify their identity with their eyes or fingers, replacing the need to take out their wallet and driver’s license. After verification, a CLEAR Ambassador escorts members through the dedicated lane and directly to Transportation Security Administration physical security, saving them time waiting in line at the security checkpoint.

CLEAR currently serves a total of 51 airports and over 14 million members. CLEAR already serves 9 of MCI’s top 10 domestic destinations, allowing members traveling through the airport to use CLEAR for both ends of their journey.

CLEAR Plus – an opt-in membership that provides access to CLEAR’s expedited identity verification lanes – costs about $16 a month billed annually, with discounts available for Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Express members. Newly enrolling active military, veterans, and government officials are also eligible for discounted memberships, and additional family members can be added to an existing CLEAR Plus account for j$60 per adult per year.

