CLEAR Offers Expedited Screening to Greenville-Spartanburg Travelers

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) has partnered with secure identity company CLEAR to offer travelers access to expedited security screening.

As part of the partnership, members in the CLEAR program can verify their identity by using their eyes or fingerprints, replacing the need to show their driver’s license. After verification, a CLEAR Ambassador escorts members through a dedicated lane and directly to TSA screening. This allows CLEAR members to reduce the amount of time waiting in line at the security checkpoint.

CLEAR already has more than 12 million members nationally and serves nine of GSP’s top 10 domestic destinations, meaning that members traveling through GSP can use CLEAR at both ends of their journey. GSP is CLEAR’s first airport in the Carolinas, and 44th across the U.S. The launch is expected to create 17 jobs and generate $1.5 million in local economic activity.

CLEAR Plus – an opt-in membership that provides access to CLEAR’s expedited security lanes – costs around $16 a month billed annually, with discounts available for Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Express members, as well as active military, veterans, and government officials.

