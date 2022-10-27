58.7 F
ClearShark Named Agent on DoD ESI Cybersecurity Software Contract

DoD ESI is a joint DoD project aimed to streamline the acquisition process and provide best-priced, standards-compliant IT and selected services.

By Homeland Security Today
ClearShark, an advisor and reseller of cybersecurity and modernization technology to the Federal Government, was awarded a DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Blanket Purchase Agreement (ESI BPA) for Cybersecurity Software Products and Related Services for key cybersecurity vendors that address many of the challenges Government agencies face.

The contract has a five-year base period with five one-year options and will allow the DoD to purchase critical cybersecurity software at a significant discount from GSA pricing. ClearShark was named an agent for the following key vendors and products available through the DoD ESI BPA: CyberArk, Fidelis Cybersecurity, Forcepoint, Fortinet, Illumio, LogRhythm, Okta, Ping Identity, RedSeal, SailPoint, and Tychon.

“We are thrilled to be selected as one of the DoD ESI Cybersecurity Software contract agents through our trusted distribution partnerships,” said Brian Strosser, President of ClearShark. “This provides our DoD, Intelligence Community, and U.S. Coast Guard customers with another easy-to-use contract vehicle through which they can quickly procure cybersecurity products with pre-negotiated terms, conditions, and discounts off GSA pricing that address key cybersecurity challenges, including the growth and sophistication of attacks and the broader attack surface.”

DoD ESI is a joint DoD project aimed to streamline the acquisition process and provide best-priced, standards-compliant information technology (IT) and selected services. Under DOD ESI, the DoD leverages its aggregate buying power to establish enterprise agreements with IT manufacturers and resellers for high-demand, commercial, off-the-shelf IT products and services.

