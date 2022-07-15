69.5 F
CollabraLink Acquires Groundswell and Rebrands

By Homeland Security Today
CEO George Batsakis

CollabraLink, a portfolio company of Washington Harbour Partners, has acquired Groundswell Consulting Group, provider of Appian development and integration services to U.S. federal agencies. The integrated company has assumed the name Groundswell.

The merger with Groundswell expands CollabraLink’s footprint through federal civilian and defense agencies. CEO George Batsakis, said the combined company is focused on modernizing and transforming how the government delivers services through the application of next-generation technologies, expert talent, and modern, cloud- and platform-delivered applications and business models.

Groundswell founders Blake Templeman, Eric Grinnalds and Justin Watts will continue with the firm as investors and operating executives.

The integrated Groundswell organization will remain headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

