Combiz Richard Abdolrahimi, Esq., a figure in the field of governance and technology and a board member of FITGov, who officially started his new role as Vice President at ServiceNow last month shared his enthusiasm on LinkedIn about stepping into his new position during the Know24 conference, where ServiceNow’s CEO, Bill McDermott, unveiled a forward-looking vision focused on leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) across the business spectrum.

Under McDermott’s leadership, ServiceNow is setting ambitious goals. “We’re putting AI in every corner of the business to help our customers WIN. It’s that simple,” McDermott stated, underscoring the company’s commitment to enhancing customer and partner capabilities globally through innovative technology.

Abdolrahimi, in his message, expressed honor in joining ServiceNow, a company renowned not just for its robust enterprise software solutions but also for its pioneering role in integrating AI technology into every facet of business operations. This move is seen as a strategic effort to position ServiceNow at the forefront of the digital transformation era, where AI plays a pivotal role in shaping business efficiencies and outcomes.

The recent launch of a high-profile campaign featuring actor Idris Elba highlights ServiceNow’s drive to democratize technology. This campaign reflects the company’s dedication to making advanced technologies accessible and beneficial not only to a select few but to a broad spectrum of users across various industries.

As ServiceNow continues to expand its AI capabilities, Abdolrahimi’s role will focus on harnessing these innovations to empower customers and catalyze global innovation at scale. His background in law and his prior experiences in technology governance provide him with a unique perspective on the ethical and practical implications of AI in business, making him a valuable addition to the ServiceNow leadership team.

This strategic emphasis on AI integration underlines ServiceNow’s commitment to leading the digital revolution by making technology work smarter and more efficiently for businesses around the world.