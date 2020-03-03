CRC Launches Global Security Services with Jay Tabb

CRC offers global security services, helping fulfill any security-related needs your company or contract may have. Led by Jay Tabb, former FBI Executive Assistant Director of the National Security Branch, Mr. Tabb has a unique understanding of the security climate throughout the globe and what it takes to successfully protect people and assets no matter the location.

The Global Security Division (GSD) of Crisis Response Company (CRC) provides advisory and security-related services to government and commercial clients globally. The services offered by GSD fall into two main lines of business: Security and Resiliency.

These security offerings include: Person of interest (POI) investigations; Physical security consulting; Technical security, including technical countermeasures and counter-surveillance; Selective and customized executive protection; Security auditing; Threat vulnerability, risk assessments and gap analysis; Security training; and privacy / digital security.

Resiliency offerings include: Consulting/advising in corporate security and corporate safety culture; Logistics and supply chain assessments; Business operations continuity; Crisis management, command, control, and planning; and Security training.

