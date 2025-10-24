Crisis24 Launches Intelligence Platform Powered by Palantir

Crisis24, a global, AI-enhanced provider in integrated risk management, personal protection, medical concierge and crisis consulting, has unveiled Crisis24 AiiA Powered by Palantir (“Crisis24 AiiA”), an intelligence platform designed to bring actionable foresight and clarity to C-Suite executive decision-makers.

“In today’s volatile global environment, executives don’t need more data—they need actionable foresight,” said Sid Kosaraju, President, Crisis24. “Our AiiA platform empowers leaders to see around corners and understand emerging global shifts so they can anticipate risks to their company, their employees, their suppliers, or their clients, and act decisively. For leaders in highly regulated industries, this foresight is especially critical: it enables compliance without stifling growth and helps organizations stay ahead of shifts before they become disruptive.”

“Our platform enables executives to proactively plan and execute responses to world events rather than simply understand and react to them,” said Geoffrey Hills, Managing Director, Crisis24 AiiA. “We transform intelligence into clear recommendations that help senior leaders deliver the desired business outcomes.”

At the core of the platform is Crisis24 AiiA President’s Brief, the system’s flagship output. Modeled on head-of-state intelligence briefings, the daily President’s Brief distills vast internal and external information streams into concise, actionable insights tailored to the C-Suite. Delivered daily through a secure, intuitive dashboard, the President’s Brief was devised and enhanced by former members of three-letter agencies with direct experience drafting and delivering daily intelligence briefings to former Presidents of the United States of America. Crisis24 AiiA President’s Brief highlights risks, opportunities and strategic imperatives unique to each organization, helping executives anticipate disruption, make high-stakes decisions, and turn uncertainty into competitive advantages.

“We are proud to bring Crisis24 AiiA to market—a powerful tool delivering fast, scalable intelligence to senior decision-makers. Built on Foundry, this platform cuts through fragmented data to deliver clear, actionable insights. This is the product of our shared mission: building cutting-edge intelligence for crisis response. Together with Crisis24, we are equipping leaders with the capabilities to anticipate the future and shape it with confidence,” said Josh Harris, Executive Vice President, Palantir Technologies.