D-Fend Solutions Introduces New Version of EnforceAir2 for Counter-Drone Operations in Maritime and Naval Environments

D-Fend Solutions, providers of field-proven radio frequency (RF) cyber-based, non-kinetic, non-jamming, counter-drone takeover technology, today announced the launch of EnforceAir2 Maritime, a specialized version of its award-winning EnforceAir2 system, tailored to meet the unique needs of Counter-UAS operations in maritime environments.

Designed with the demanding conditions of open-sea and near-shore operations in mind, EnforceAir2 Maritime is purpose built to reliably deliver unparalleled performance to address the urgent need for counter-UAS technology to detect and neutralize rogue drones. Its advanced RF-cyber technology is non-disruptive and maximizes safety and operational effectiveness, making it an ideal choice for safeguarding maritime assets, ports, harbors, and critical transportation routes.

EnforceAir2 Maritime includes:

EnforceAir2 SDR – Maritime Version: Equipped with revised, maritime-tested advanced materials and designed to withstand harsh environmental conditions at sea.

Radome Antenna (Maritime Version): An ultra-wide-band antenna offering wide frequency range support and 360° azimuth coverage, designed for ground-level and shipboard deployments.

Maritime Cradles: Rugged MIL-STD 810H cradles for both the SDR unit and antenna, ensuring durability in extreme conditions, as well as operational flexibility for rapid redeployments.

Maritime-Grade Cables: Halogen-free RF cables that meet stringent maritime standards.

“Naval and maritime counter-drone operations bring unique challenges that must be addressed without compromising safety or advanced communications. EnforceAir2 Maritime, developed with insight gained through our deep experience with this sector, achieves this by supporting a scalable and non-disruptive system to detect, locate, and take control of rogue drones in maritime environments, ensuring operational continuity and protection for critical naval and maritime assets,” said Yaniv Benbenisti, President and Chief Product Officer, D-Fend Solutions.