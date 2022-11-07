66.7 F
Darktrace Announces Several New Customers in the U.S. Transportation and Logistics Sector

Darktrace has announced that several companies in the U.S. transportation and logistics sector have adopted the company’s artificial intelligence technology to protect against sophisticated cyber attacks.

The company said on November 3 that between March and September 2022, the U.S. accounted for the most incidents in the transportation and logistics sector across Darktrace’s global customer base, making up 35% of all such incidents.

The company does not name its latest clients specifically but says recent U.S. transportation and logistics organizations to have recently selected Darktrace’s technology include a railway company operating across 10+ states, a warehousing and logistics provider with 2 million+ sqft of warehouse space, a transportation hub connecting 11 state-wide and interstate transportation systems, a retail logistics organization employing over 800 people, and a U.S.-based international maritime registry with 25+ offices across the world.

Having deployed Darktrace DETECTTM and Darktrace RESPONDTM capabilities across its corporate network nearly five years ago, one U.S. railway company has not only renewed its existing contract but extended coverage to its industrial and cloud environments in a multi-million-dollar deal. Transponders, emergency alert systems and a range of IoT found at railway stations such as ticket machines will now be monitored by Darktrace’s always-on detection system, and early indicator analysis will inform targeted autonomous actions taken to redress suspicious activity on the network such as unauthorized connection requests.

By extending the areas that Darktrace’s technology protects, the railway company has not only strengthened its overall security posture and heightened its ability to deal with threats quickly and precisely but is better equipped to comply with the Department of Homeland Security’s TSA cybersecurity regulations, which require the reporting of cybersecurity incidents at surface transport operators to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) within 24 hours.

