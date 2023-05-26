Darktrace Appoints Chris Kozup as Chief Marketing Officer

Darktrace, a specialist in cybersecurity AI, has announced the appointment of Chris Kozup as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Chris will join the executive management team on June 6, 2023, and will report to Chief Executive Officer Poppy Gustafsson.

Based in the U.S., Chris joins Darktrace from Zscaler, where he served as CMO and was responsible for global marketing strategy and execution across a team of hundreds of marketing and sales development professionals. Chris has more than 20 years of experience leading high performing marketing initiatives and teams for enterprise technology companies including Cisco, HPE Aruba Networking, and Nutanix. Chris brings significant expertise in product marketing, demand generation, digital marketing, cloud marketplaces, and brand strategy.

Poppy Gustafsson, Chief Executive Officer of Darktrace, said: “Chris is an accomplished leader with proven experience leading high-performing marketing teams at fast-growing enterprise technology companies. I’m delighted to welcome Chris to the executive management team as we continue to strengthen and deepen our leadership in core areas and markets. Chris and the marketing team will play a pivotal role in guiding the brand and driving demand as we innovate on our AI and cybersecurity technologies and help businesses defend their most critical digital assets.”

Commenting on his appointment, Chris Kozup said: “Organizations of all sizes continue to face the challenges of a growing number of cybersecurity threats – increasing in both frequency and complexity. Darktrace offers a truly unique approach to mitigating such risks by using the power of self-learning AI to better detect and remediate novel cybersecurity threats. I am excited to join this talented and growing team to further help existing and future customers safeguard their digital assets by harnessing the power of Darktrace’s Cyber AI technology.”

Chris Kozup’s appointment as Chief Marketing Officer follows the recent appointment of Denise Walter as Chief Revenue Officer.

