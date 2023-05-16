Darktrace Appoints Dan Monahan as Senior Vice President of its Global Partner Organization

Darktrace, a specialist in cybersecurity AI, has announced the appointment of Dan Monahan as Senior Vice President of its Global Partner Organization. Dan joined Darktrace on May 15, 2023, and reports to Chief Revenue Officer Denise Walter.

Dan will assume responsibility for Darktrace’s global partner organization, including channel sales, technology alliances, and strategic partners. Dan will be responsible for evolving the partner program as well as driving growth with new partners and deepening relationships with existing partners.

Dan joins Darktrace from Cohesity, where he oversaw all aspects of the channel program in North America. Dan was named a CRN 2023 Channel Chief and Cohesity earned a five-star rating in the 2023 CRN Partner Program Guide under his leadership. Dan has more than 25 years of experience at technology companies including VMware, where he led strategy for the company’s largest national solution providers and distributors.

The Darktrace partner ecosystem is made up of over 500 channel partners worldwide, including value-added resellers (VARs), global systems integrators (GSIs), managed security service providers (MSSPs) and distributors. Darktrace also has a wide array of technology alliances, such as integrations with IBM Security QRadar, the newly announced Cisco XDR. Darktrace is an AWS Security Competency Partner and a Microsoft ISV Partner.

Denise Walter, Chief Revenue Officer of Darktrace, said Dan will be instrumental in evolving the company’s partner program and model to help drive long-term, sustainable growth.

Commenting on his appointment, Dan Monahan said: “The security industry is at a critical inflection point with AI. We have a significant opportunity ahead to harness the power of the channel to bring Darktrace’s unique self-learning AI to more businesses to help them deliver autonomous, always-on cybersecurity. I am excited to draw on my experience to accelerate Darktrace’s channel growth, and to work together with partners to help our customers protect themselves from the increasing costs of cyber disruption.”

