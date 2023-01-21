DARPA Announces NanoWatt Platforms for Sensing, Analysis, and Computation (NaPSAC) Proposers Day

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Defense Sciences Office (DSO) is sponsoring a Proposers Day webcast to provide information to potential proposers on the objectives of an anticipated Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) for the NanoWatt Platforms for Sensing, Analysis, and Computation (NaPSAC) program. The Proposers Day will be held via webcast on January 30, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance registration is required for viewing the webcast. Note, all times listed in this announcement and on the registration website are Eastern Time.

The goals of the NaPSAC Proposers Day are to (1) introduce the research community (Proposers, Academia, and Government) to the NaPSAC program vision and goals, (2) explain the mechanics of a DARPA program and the milestones of this particular effort, and (3) encourage and promote teaming arrangements among potential organizations that have the relevant expertise, facilities, and capabilities for executing a research and development program responsive to the NaPSAC program goals.

The NaPSAC program seeks to demonstrate a new modality of scalable, power-efficient, and massively parallel in-memory computing architecture for scientific computing applications. Of particular interest to this program are architectures based on programmable nanophotonic and nanomechanical resonator arrays. The goals of the NaPSAC program are to develop, validate, and benchmark in-memory computing engines that exhibit transformative advances in scalability, programming precision, accuracy, and parallelism to enable accurate modeling and simulation of multi-scale and multi-physics phenomena including highly nonlinear hydrodynamic flows, advanced materials modeling, plasma dynamics, and climate science.

DARPA anticipates releasing the NaPSAC BAA in February 2023. To maximize the pool of innovative proposal concepts, DARPA strongly encourages participation by non‐traditional proposers (including small businesses, academic and research institutions, and first‐time government contractors) in events such as this and any subsequent solicitation.

