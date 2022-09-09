DARPA Hosting Proposers Day for Generating Communication Channels to Operate (GeCCO)

The Generating Communication Channels to Operate (GeCCO) program will enable secure communications for military applications in permissive environments by using a flexible communications architecture to deploy virtual network services to preserve privacy by preventing pattern-of-life analysis. Today’s distributed operations across the globe require a small logistical footprint in order to enable collaboration with mission partners while still preserving privacy of communications. GeCCO will overcome this challenge by enabling the secure use of already widespread cellular networks in order to reduce the logistical burden of deploying military systems. GeCCO will use virtualization and software programmability to create the network services needed to preserve privacy while improving quality of service compared to today’s tactical radio networks.

GeCCO will develop privacy-preserving techniques in software to prevent pattern-of-life analysis. GeCCO will also define a new networking architecture to deploy network services drawing on the software programmability characteristic of today’s advanced cellular networks. Microservice principles of resilience, scale, and speed will further drive GeCCO innovations.

DARPA will host a Proposers Day in support of Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) HR001122S0053 for the GeCCO program, on September 20, 2022, at the MITRE facility located at 7594 Colshire Drive, McLean, VA, 22102, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (EDT). The purpose of this event is to provide information on the GeCCO program, address questions from potential proposers, and provide a forum for potential proposers to discuss teaming opportunities.

