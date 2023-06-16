DARPA Information Innovation Office to Hold Intelligent Generation of Tools for Security (INGOTS) Proposers Day

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Information Innovation Office (I2O) is sponsoring a Proposers Day to provide information to potential proposers on the objectives of the anticipated Intelligent Generation of Tools for Security (INGOTS) Broad Agency Announcement (BAA). The BAA would be posted on the System for Award Management (SAM) website at https://sam.gov/. This Proposers Day will consist of two sessions, one to be held at the unclassified level and the second at the SECRET level. There is no fee to attend. This meeting is not open to the general public or members of the media.

The INGOTS program will develop novel approaches, driven by program analysis and Artificial Intelligence (AI), to measure vulnerabilities within modern, complex systems. Today, sophisticated cyberattacks combine multiple vulnerabilities into exploit chains that bypass software and hardware security measures to fully compromise critical, high-value devices. The INGOTS program aims to harden platforms against exploit chains by identifying and fixing these high-severity, chainable vulnerabilities before attackers can leverage them. INGOTS will pioneer a new metrology, one which characterizes and measures interdependent exploitability, for the next generation of security vulnerabilities.

The Proposers Day will be held on June 30, 2023, from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM Eastern Time (ET) at the DARPA Conference Center, located at 675 N. Randolph Street, Arlington, Virginia, 22203. Check-in begins at 8:00 AM (ET). Advance registration is required to attend. The cutoff date to register is June 23, 2023. Attendance at the INGOTS Proposers Day is voluntary and is not required to propose to a subsequent solicitation (if any) on this topic. The Proposers Day does not constitute a formal solicitation for proposals. This notification is issued solely for information and program planning purposes, and is not a Request for Information (RFI). Since this is not an RFI, no submissions against this notice will be accepted by DARPA. DARPA will not provide reimbursement for costs incurred to participate in this Proposers Day. Interested parties to this notice are cautioned that nothing herein obligates DARPA to issue a solicitation.

The Proposers Day will include overview presentations by DARPA personnel. There will be a Question & Answer session after the presentations. Following the Proposers Day, DARPA anticipates posting additional information regarding the INGOTS program (e.g., DARPA materials presented at the Proposers Day and a Frequently Asked Questions [FAQ] document) to http://www.darpa.mil/work-withus/opportunities.

DARPA hosts Proposer Days to promote teaming arrangements between researchers, provide potential performers with information on whether and how they might respond to the Government’s research and development solicitations, and to increase efficiency in proposal preparation and evaluation. Therefore, Proposer Days are open only to registered potential proposers.

