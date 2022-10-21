DARPA to Hold Artificial Intelligence Reinforcements (AIR) Proposers Day

Many of the outstanding challenges to the development and deployment of tactical autonomy are related to operations in the real world. AIR will focus on previously avoided dimensions that must be addressed to enable tactical autonomy in operationally relevant combat: fully-integrated sensors, scalability to larger engagements, adaptability to changing conditions in open-world problems, and the ability to learn predictive models that incorporate uncertain knowledge of adversary and self, as well as deceptive effects. AIR will pair existing, maturing, and emerging algorithmic approaches with expert human feedback to rapidly evolve the cooperative autonomous behaviors that solve previously avoided challenges.

AIR will address two technical areas:

1. Creating fast and accurate models that capture uncertainty and automatically improve with more data.

2. Developing AI-driven algorithmic approaches which enable real-time distributed autonomous tactical execution within uncertain, dynamic, and complex operational environments.

The AIR program will also develop the processes needed to rapidly design, test, and implement future iterations of AIR software products.

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Tactical Technology Office (TTO) is sponsoring a Proposers Day to provide information to potential proposers on the objectives of the AIR program in advance of a planned Broad Agency Announcement (BAA). The Proposers Day will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Amentum’s Ballston Conference Center located on the second floor of 4121 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Advance registration is required.

Read more at SAM.gov