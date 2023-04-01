DARPA to Hold Compartmentalization and Privilege Management (CPM) Proposers Day

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Information Innovation Office (I2O) is sponsoring a Proposers Day to provide information to potential proposers on the objectives of the anticipated Compartmentalization and Privilege Management (CPM) Broad Agency Announcement (BAA). The BAA will be posted on the System for Award Management (SAM) website at https://sam.gov/ and the Grants.gov website at https://www.grants.gov. This Proposers Day will be held at the unclassified level. There is no fee to attend. This meeting is not open to the general public or members of the media.

The CPM program’s focus is on securing the vulnerable legacy code base. Complementary software and hardware solutions are sought that will make it economically viable to compartmentalize legacy software around least-privilege principles while also demonstrating a hardware roadmap that enables performant implementation. Full solutions are anticipated to require new hardware support, though software-only solutions that can meet performance expectations are in-scope for the program.

The Proposers Day will be held virtually on April 5, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 3:30 PM Eastern Time (ET) via Zoom. Zoom check-in will begin at 10:30 AM (ET). Attendees are encouraged to connect at least 30 minutes prior to the meeting start time to allow for verification against registrations and ensure no audio/visual issues are encountered. Advance registration is required to attend. Attendance at the CPM Proposers Day is voluntary and is not required to propose to subsequent solicitations (if any) on this topic. The Proposers Day does not constitute a formal solicitation for proposals. This notification is issued solely for information and program planning purposes, and is not a Request for Information (RFI). Since this is not an RFI, no submissions against this notice will be accepted by DARPA. DARPA will not provide reimbursement for costs incurred to participate in this Proposers Day. Interested parties to this notice are cautioned that nothing herein obligates DARPA to issue a solicitation.

The Proposers Day will include overview presentations by DARPA personnel. There will be a Question & Answer session following the presentations. Following the Proposers Day, DARPA anticipates posting additional information regarding the CPM program (e.g., DARPA materials presented at the Proposers Day and a Frequently Asked Questions [FAQ] document) to http://www.darpa.mil/work-withus/opportunities.

DARPA hosts Proposer Days to promote teaming arrangements between researchers, provide potential performers with information on whether and how they might respond to the Government’s research and development solicitations, and to increase efficiency in proposal preparation and evaluation. Therefore, Proposer Days are open only to registered potential proposers.

