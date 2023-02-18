DARPA to Hold Optimum Processing Technology Inside Memory Arrays (OPTIMA) Proposers Day

The objective of the OPTIMA program will be to demonstrate a fast, compact, power-efficient, and scalable compute-in-memory accelerator (CIMA) suitable for DoD mission-relevant workloads. This will be enabled through the development of a fast, compact, and power-efficient transistor-based Multiply Compute Element (MCE) and a highly area and power-efficient Multiply Accumulate Macro (MAM) with innovative signal processing circuits.

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) will host a Proposers Day in support of the Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) HR001123S0026, Optimum Processing Technology Inside Memory Arrays (OPTIMA) program on March 1, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET. The OPTIMA Proposers Day will be an in-person event. The in-person event will be at the Executive Conference Center (ECC), Strategic Analysis, Inc., 4075 Wilson Blvd. Suite 300, Arlington, VA 22203. The purpose of this meeting is to provide information on the OPTIMA program, promote additional discussion on this topic, address questions from potential proposers, and provide an opportunity for potential proposers to share their capabilities and ideas for teaming arrangements. DARPA anticipates releasing the OPTIMA BAA HR001123S0026 prior to Proposers Day. If released, the BAA will be made available at https://sam.gov/.

Interested participants must register for the OPTIMA Proposers Day through the registration website (https://cvent.me/yzmQOr) by February 27, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET.

The goals of the Proposers Day are:

(1) To introduce the science and technology community (industry, academia, and government) to the OPTIMA program vision and goals;

(2) To facilitate interaction between researchers with capabilities and interests relevant to the OPTIMA program goals;

(3) To collect questions during the event that DARPA may answer and make available in a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document maintained at https://www.darpa.mil/work-withus/opportunities; and

(4) To encourage and promote teaming arrangements among organizations that have the relevant expertise, research facilities, and capabilities for executing research and development responsive to the OPTIMA program goals.

The Proposers Day will include overview presentations by government personnel and opportunities for team building among the participants.

