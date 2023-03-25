DARPA to Hold Pipelined Reasoning Of Verifiers Enabling Robust Systems (PROVERS) Proposers Day

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Information Innovation Office (I2O) is sponsoring a Proposers Day, to provide information to potential proposers on the objectives of the anticipated PROVERS Broad Agency Announcement (BAA). The BAA will be posted on the System for Award Management (SAM) website at https://sam.gov/ and the Grants.gov website at https://www.grants.gov. This Proposers Day will be held at the unclassified level. There is no fee to attend. This meeting is not open to the general public or members of the media.

National security systems encompassing both enterprise and embedded systems are subject to nation-state attacks and require extremely high levels of software correctness and security. The PROVERS program will develop formal methods tools fully integrated into pipelined software development and maintenance processes to enable higher levels of assurance that software systems are free of certain defects or security issues. The formal methods tools will be designed for software engineers who are not formal methods experts to verify a system’s properties. Tooling will be integrated into a development pipeline enabling a continuous flow of capabilities over time while maintaining high assurance.

The Proposers Day will be held as a hybrid event on April 6, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) at the Executive Conference Center (ECC), located at 4075 Wilson Blvd., Suite 300, Arlington, VA 22203, and virtually via Zoom. In-person check-in begins at 9:30 AM ET. Virtual attendees are encouraged to log into Zoom at least fifteen (15) minutes early to ensure no technical difficulties create delays. Advance registration is required for attendance (regardless of in-person or virtual). Attendance at the PROVERS Proposers Day is voluntary and is not required to propose to subsequent solicitations (if any) on this topic. The Proposers Day does not constitute a formal solicitation for proposals. This notification is issued solely for information and program planning purposes, and is not a Request for Information (RFI). Since this is not an RFI, no submissions against this notice will be accepted by DARPA. DARPA will not provide reimbursement for costs incurred to participate in this Proposers Day. Interested parties to this notice are cautioned that nothing herein obligates DARPA to issue a solicitation.

The Proposers Day will include overview presentations by DARPA personnel. There will be a Question & Answer session following the presentations. Following the Proposers Day, DARPA anticipates posting additional information regarding the PROVERS program (e.g., DARPA materials presented at the Proposers Day and a Frequently Asked Questions [FAQ] document) to https://www.darpa.mil/work-withus/opportunities.

DARPA hosts Proposers Days to promote teaming arrangements between researchers, provide potential performers with information on whether and how they might respond to the Government’s research and development solicitations, and to increase efficiency in proposal preparation and evaluation. Therefore, Proposers Days are open only to registered potential proposers.

