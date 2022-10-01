57.8 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, October 1, 2022
spot_img
IndustryIndustry News

DARPA to Hold Webinar on Mechanically Interlocked Materials Research Opportunity

Announcement initiates dialogue and teaming that will lead to team-based abstract/proposal submissions to address the MIMs study topics.

By Homeland Security Today

This announcement describes a fundamental research thrust, entitled “Mechanically Interlocked Materials (MIMs),” that will evaluate the technical feasibility to develop new methodologies to synthesize mechanically interlocked and woven architectures via molecular assembly. This effort also seeks to demonstrate that these synthetic methods can be performed at the multigram scale and/or to demonstrate how the emergent physical/chemical properties of the prepared materials exceed those of current materials. This solicitation is released under the current DARPA BTO Office Wide Broad Agency Announcement (BAA), HR001122S0034, entitled “Biological Technologies,” which can be found at the URL https://sam.gov/opp/4f70483c0b4b49aeac299342a36af04d/view.

This special notice is soliciting proposal abstracts and full proposals to HR001122S0034. It is highly encouraged that proposers submit proposal abstracts, which will be reviewed to determine whether or not a full proposal submission is encouraged. The requirements for the abstract and full proposal submission, evaluation, and award of any resulting contracts will ultimately be subject to the terms described in HR001122S0034. DARPA anticipates that the total award value for a selected proposal with a 12-month effort duration will not exceed $999,999. This total award value includes Government funding and performer cost share, if proposed.

The purpose of this announcement is: (1) to draw the attention of the scientific community to the MIMs study topics, (2) to initiate dialogue and teaming that will lead to team-based abstract/proposal submissions to address the MIMs study topics, (3) to share the planned timetable for the submission of abstracts and government feedback concerning said abstracts, and (4) to share the planned timetable for the submission of full proposals.

  • Webinar Date: October 19, 2022, 12:00 PM ET
  • Proposal Abstract Due Date: November 2, 2022, 4:00 PM ET
  • Full Proposal Due Date: December 14, 2022, 4:00 PM ET

Please note that the deadlines for MIMs study abstract and proposal submissions are different from the general abstract and proposal deadlines that are listed in HR001122S0034.

Read more from DARPA

Previous articleRobert K. Tripp Named Special Agent in Charge of FBI’s San Francisco Field Office
Next articleUSCIS to Hold FY23 1ST Quarter Conference Call with Industry
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals