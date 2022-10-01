DARPA to Hold Webinar on Mechanically Interlocked Materials Research Opportunity

This announcement describes a fundamental research thrust, entitled “Mechanically Interlocked Materials (MIMs),” that will evaluate the technical feasibility to develop new methodologies to synthesize mechanically interlocked and woven architectures via molecular assembly. This effort also seeks to demonstrate that these synthetic methods can be performed at the multigram scale and/or to demonstrate how the emergent physical/chemical properties of the prepared materials exceed those of current materials. This solicitation is released under the current DARPA BTO Office Wide Broad Agency Announcement (BAA), HR001122S0034, entitled “Biological Technologies,” which can be found at the URL https://sam.gov/opp/4f70483c0b4b49aeac299342a36af04d/view.

This special notice is soliciting proposal abstracts and full proposals to HR001122S0034. It is highly encouraged that proposers submit proposal abstracts, which will be reviewed to determine whether or not a full proposal submission is encouraged. The requirements for the abstract and full proposal submission, evaluation, and award of any resulting contracts will ultimately be subject to the terms described in HR001122S0034. DARPA anticipates that the total award value for a selected proposal with a 12-month effort duration will not exceed $999,999. This total award value includes Government funding and performer cost share, if proposed.

The purpose of this announcement is: (1) to draw the attention of the scientific community to the MIMs study topics, (2) to initiate dialogue and teaming that will lead to team-based abstract/proposal submissions to address the MIMs study topics, (3) to share the planned timetable for the submission of abstracts and government feedback concerning said abstracts, and (4) to share the planned timetable for the submission of full proposals.

Webinar Date: October 19, 2022, 12:00 PM ET

Proposal Abstract Due Date: November 2, 2022, 4:00 PM ET

Full Proposal Due Date: December 14, 2022, 4:00 PM ET

Please note that the deadlines for MIMs study abstract and proposal submissions are different from the general abstract and proposal deadlines that are listed in HR001122S0034.

