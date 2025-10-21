Dataminr Announces Intent to Acquire ThreatConnect in $290M Deal

Dataminr, the leader in AI-powered real-time event, threat, and risk intelligence and a Government Technology & Services Coalition (GTSC) member, has announced its intent to acquire ThreatConnect, an intelligence management platform for contextualizing and prioritizing threats across internal client data environments. The transaction values ThreatConnect at $290 million.

The fusion of Dataminr’s external public data signals with ThreatConnect’s deep internal data capabilities will create the industry’s first-ever Agentic AI-Powered Client-Tailored event, threat, and risk intelligence. Dataminr’s AI Agents will dynamically reason across both the internal and external data domains to deliver real-time intelligence that is context-aware, personalized, and automatically adapts to the unique needs of individual customers.

“We are thrilled to be joining forces with ThreatConnect’s amazing 170-person mission-oriented team that shares in our passion for delivering customer value through rapid innovation,” Ted Bailey, Founder and CEO of Dataminr. “By uniting our AI platform with the capabilities of ThreatConnect, Dataminr will accelerate our roadmap for fusing external public data signals and internal client data to deliver the first ever realtime Client-Tailored intelligence. The future of Dataminr’s real-time intelligence will be context-aware, adaptive, and personalized to the unique needs of every organization—enabling our clients to not just understand what is happening, but what it means to them, and how they should respond.”

Used by 250 leading enterprise and government organizations, including one-third of the Fortune 50, ThreatConnect’s customers leverage the platform to prioritize emerging threats and automate response. The ThreatConnect platform is trusted by many of the world’s most sophisticated organizations, including four of the five largest tech companies in the world, and organizations including Natwest, Nike, Wells Fargo, Wyndham Hotels, and General Parts Corporation, as well as government agencies in the US, UK, Australia, and more.

“ThreatConnect has spent years helping enterprises and government cyber defense organizations bring order to vast amounts of threat and risk intelligence,” said Balaji Yelamanchili, CEO of ThreatConnect. “The world’s leading enterprises rely on our platform to bring context, prioritization, speed, and precision to cyber defense. We are thrilled to join forces with Dataminr and combine our powerful platforms, creating new ways to deliver Client-Tailored intelligence and greater value to customers around the world.”

Dataminr Pulse for Cyber Risk and ThreatConnect will become a joint offering to empower cyber customers with enhanced Client-Tailored AI-powered threat intelligence, risk-based prioritization, and faster, more precise response. Beyond cybersecurity, Dataminr will leverage ThreatConnect’s core platform capabilities and deep expertise to accelerate internal client data fusion from numerous additional partner and client data environments spanning the physical, digital, and cyber domains.

The acquisition of ThreatConnect caps a year of record momentum for Dataminr. In September, the company completed a $300M financing led by Fortress and NightDragon, was named #27 on the Fortune Future 50, and launched Intel Agents for the physical world—a pioneering Agentic AI capability. In 2025, Dataminr also welcomed Dave DeWalt to its Board of Directors, Jen Easterly as Chair of its Corporate Advisory Board, and Tiffany Buchanan as CFO.