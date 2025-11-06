Dataminr Launches Dev Portal to Streamline Integration of AI-Powered Event, Threat, and Risk Intelligence

Dataminr has announced the launch of the Dataminr Developer Portal and an enhanced Software Development Kit (SDK). This new developer-centric resource delivers a centralized knowledge hub, providing developers and product leaders with everything needed to quickly and confidently integrate Dataminr’s revolutionary AI real-time intelligence directly into customer- and partner-facing applications.

The Dataminr Developer Portal streamlines the entire integration journey. Users now have access to API documentation, tools, support resources, and code samples, reducing the time and complexity to build and ship Dataminr-powered solutions and workflows. By providing a clear and comprehensive view of how to integrate with Dataminr’s API, the SDK helps developers rapidly build and test customer solutions. Partners can also use the SDK to access Dataminr’s latest AI-enriched content, such as Live Briefs, Intel Agents, and Cyber Anomaly Alerts, which are available through the enhanced API.

“Dataminr is investing in the developer ecosystem to make it dramatically easier for technical teams to unlock the game-changing power of Dataminr’s AI-powered real-time intelligence,” said Mike DiOrio, Chief Product Officer at Dataminr, a Government Technology & Services Coalition (GTSC) member. “The Developer Portal gives seamless access to our platform and latest AI features, so technical teams can innovate faster, integrate smarter, and deliver unparalleled value to their customers. This is about more than just developer tools—it’s about enabling our partners and customers to more quickly and effectively leverage Dataminr’s world-leading AI to solve the most pressing challenges of today and tomorrow.”

Dataminr’s enhanced SDK, available within the portal, includes practical tools for both new and experienced partners: SDKs for common languages, sample code, integration patterns, and detailed documentation. The API provides a real-time stream of intelligence and context in addition to events with rich metadata—including timestamp, geolocation, event type, severity, and entity cues—enabling developers to power dashboards, custom workflows, or entirely new products with real-time intelligence.

Using the enhanced SDK, developers and product leaders can:

Build, deploy, and support new application features with unprecedented speed thanks to detailed use cases, blueprints, and code samples.

Expand commercial product portfolios by embedding Dataminr’s capabilities to give end users actionable information faster than ever before.

Build and sell industry-specific, net-new solutions, powering new customer experiences with unique real-time intelligence and AI-enhanced features while enhancing their value proposition to win new customers and deepen existing relationships.

“The Developer Portal made it easy for our team to navigate Dataminr’s API and get their new SIEM and SOAR integrations up and running quickly,” said Neha Shah, CTO at Crest Data.

“The modern approach, clear documentation, and the SDK took the friction out of the process, allowing our engineers to efficiently build, test, and ship integrations that streamline how Dataminr’s intelligence connects into partner ecosystems.”