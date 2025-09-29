Dataminr Unveils Agentic AI Roadmap, Ushering in a New Era of AI-Powered Real-Time Information

Dataminr, an AI-powered real-time event, threat & risk intelligence business and member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition (GTSC), has announced the expansion of Intel Agents to cover the full spectrum of events discovered across the physical world. This groundbreaking use of Agentic AI for real-time intelligence deploys AI agents at scale to uncover and deliver the most relevant event context. By revolutionizing how organizations rapidly understand, contextualize, and respond to events across the physical world, this launch marks a seminal moment in Dataminr’s evolution.

“Intel Agents for the physical world transform real-time event detection into AI-powered real-time event, threat, and risk intelligence—a fundamental leap forward for the category Dataminr first pioneered,” said Ted Bailey, Founder and CEO of Dataminr. “We can now tell our clients not just the ‘what,’ but also the “so what,” for everything Dataminr discovers across the physical, digital, and cyber domains. Our customers essentially have a fleet of AI agents working for them 24/7, autonomously asking and answering critical questions to provide the context customers need to respond with speed and confidence.”

Intel Agents in the Real World

With Intel Agents applied to physical events, customers gain immediate context that provides the full picture for any event, at any given moment, in real time. This powerful Agentic AI capability delivers actionable insights for a wide range of customers:

Emergency Response: Provides instant insight into unfolding emergency events, such as a wildfire’s projected spread and the communities most at risk.

Defense Organizations: Offers critical context on the potential risks to military personnel posed by an unexpected event to ensure force protection.

Cybersecurity : Enables a rapid understanding of the potential cyber infrastructure impacts of physical world events like natural disasters or geopolitical incidents.

Corporate Security: Generates valuable perspective into the scope of an incident near a facility, spanning its potential impact on personnel, distribution, and business operations.

In any scenario, Intel Agents provide context that is critical for safeguarding people, assets, and operations.

How Intel Agents Work

Powered by Dataminr’s domain-specialized LLMs for real-time reasoning, Intel Agents continuously ask and answer hundreds of questions about every event, threat, and risk as they unfold. To accomplish this, a fleet of AI agents scours the billions of data signals ingested daily from more than 1M public data sources, searches across Dataminr’s 12+ year event and public data archive, and scans the broader public internet at large.

Unlike task-based AI systems, Intel Agents are goal-oriented—empowered to make autonomous decisions about where to look and the relevance of what they find. A multi-agent Agentic AI workflow empowers AI agents to act independently, orchestrate collaboratively, and synthesize a comprehensive contextual intelligence picture. This fleet of autonomous AI agents operates at a scale and speed that no human team—regardless of size—could ever accomplish. It scans across and synthesizes from zettabytes of data in mere seconds to deliver critical context for every event, risk, and threat when it’s first detected and as it unfolds. Augmenting Dataminr’s ReGenAI Live Briefs, Intel Agents write out this real-time context within the live Dataminr product.

The Agentic AI Road Ahead

Intel Agents for the physical world are the next milestone in Dataminr’s trailblazing Agentic AI roadmap. Upcoming releases include Client-Tailored Context, where Intel Agents generate contextual intelligence customized to each organization’s unique operations, risk profile, and assets, and PreGenAI, a novel Predictive Intelligence capability that envisions potential future scenarios, predicts what might happen next, and recommends client actions.

Availability of Intel Agents

Intel Agents for the cyber domain are now generally available, and Intel Agents for the physical world are now available in private beta for customers using Dataminr Pulse for Corporate Security, Dataminr First Alert, and Dataminr for News. General availability is expected in November 2025. Click here for more information on Intel Agents and Dataminr’s AI innovation.