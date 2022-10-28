48.6 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, October 28, 2022
spot_img
IndustryIndustry News

DCIS Holds 2022 NBIS Industry Conference to Discuss Vetting System Transition

Panel discussion included actions taken by NBIS resulting from industry feedback.

By Homeland Security Today
William Lietzau, Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) director, welcomes personnel and facility security professionals from industry to the 2022 National Background Investigation Services (NBIS) Industry Conference on Oct. 18, 2022, in McLean, Va. (Photo by Christopher Gillis/Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency)

A special thanks to the approximately 1,500 personnel security leaders and managers that attended the 2022 NBIS Industry Conference in-person and virtually to discuss industry’s transition into the new personnel security vetting system.

The conference, held on October 18th, comprised DCSA briefings to industry security professionals on NBIS industry onboarding, NBIS capability and training for industry, NBIS Help Desk Support, and a panel discussion that included actions taken by NBIS resulting from industry feedback.  Further details about the conference can be found in the following news article (click here).

For those that may have missed the event or are interested in learning additional details, slides from the conference are now available on the event main page.  Event videos and an FAQ addressing questions posed during the conference will also be made available on the main page ASAP.

As always, for additional information and updates on NBIS Industry Onboarding, please visit the NBIS Industry Onboarding website.

Read more at DCSA

Previous articleDC3 Holds Annual TechEx for Defense Industrial Base
Next articleDCSA Issues Request to DISS Account and Hierarchy Managers
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals