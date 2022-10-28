DCIS Holds 2022 NBIS Industry Conference to Discuss Vetting System Transition

A special thanks to the approximately 1,500 personnel security leaders and managers that attended the 2022 NBIS Industry Conference in-person and virtually to discuss industry’s transition into the new personnel security vetting system.

The conference, held on October 18th, comprised DCSA briefings to industry security professionals on NBIS industry onboarding, NBIS capability and training for industry, NBIS Help Desk Support, and a panel discussion that included actions taken by NBIS resulting from industry feedback. Further details about the conference can be found in the following news article (click here).

For those that may have missed the event or are interested in learning additional details, slides from the conference are now available on the event main page. Event videos and an FAQ addressing questions posed during the conference will also be made available on the main page ASAP.

As always, for additional information and updates on NBIS Industry Onboarding, please visit the NBIS Industry Onboarding website.

