DCSA Consolidated Adjudication Services (CAS) Call Center Now Accepting Industrial PCL Inquiries

CAS Call Center will continue to provide direct support and timely adjudicative updates to Senior Management Officials/FSOs worldwide.

By Homeland Security Today

Effective October 1, 2023, the DCSA Consolidated Adjudication Services (CAS) Call Center will provide information and/or assistance regarding industrial personnel security clearances and status inquiries to Industry Facility Security Officers (FSO). The DCSA CAS Call Center is available Monday through Friday, from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern Time, to answer phone and email inquiries from FSOs only.

The contact info is as follows:
Phone: 301-833-3850 (SMOs and FSOs ONLY; No Subject Callers)
Email[email protected]

PLEASE NOTE: For Industry PIN Resets: contact the Applicant Knowledge Center
Phone: 878-274-5091
Email[email protected]

As a reminder, CAS Call Center will continue to provide direct support and timely adjudicative updates to Senior Management Officials/FSOs worldwide. The CAS Call Center is available to answer phone and email inquiries from SMOs/FSOs, provide instant resolution on issues identified by Security Offices when possible and serves as the POC for HSPD12/Suitability Inquiries.

Read more at DCSA

