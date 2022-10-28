48.6 F
DCSA Issues Request to DISS Account and Hierarchy Managers

If you are unable to update your contact information in DISS for any reason, please submit a ticket.

By Homeland Security Today

To ensure accurate and up-to-date information, DCSA is asking Industry users with Hierarchy Manager and Account Manager roles in DISS to validate their contact information is current.

Hierarchy and Account Managers can do so by clicking on the “My User Detail” link found under the “User Management” menu option on the left hand side of the screen after logging in.  From there, “User Information” will appear and you can validate, and if needed update, your business phone and email.  If changes are needed, be sure to click the “Save” button in “User Information” once they are made.

If you are unable to update your contact information in DISS for any reason, please submit a ticket by calling the Customer Engagements Team (CET) at 724-794-7765 or sending an email to dcsa.ncr.nbis.mbx.contact-center@mail.mil.

As always, for additional information and updates on NBIS Industry Onboarding, please visit the NBIS Industry Onboarding website.

Read more at DCSA

