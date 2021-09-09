Defcon Products, LLC. (TeacherLock) Announces Sole Source Award with U.S. Coast Guard

Defcon Products, LLC, manufacturer of the TeacherLock® and SaberLock™ lockdown devices announced today that the company has been awarded a “sole source” purchase order with the United States Coast Guard.

“We are pleased to announce that the TeacherLock active shooter defense mechanism was selected to help protect the brave men and women who help to protect us,” commented Salvatore Emma, VP Operations.

According to the statement of work: “The TeacherLock device (also branded as SaberLock) was selected to enhance occupant safety during an active shooter event (ASHER). These locks meet NFPA 101 life safety code compliance and can be installed in-house with normal tools and time. Additionally, the locks have the ability to be accessed and released from the outside by emergency responders.”

The TeacherLock/SaberLock devices offer protection and functionality which is unique in the industry. The locks can be retrofitted to virtually any door configuration. They are certified, listed, and labeled to UL10B, UL10C, NFPA252, AND CAN/ULC S104. The locks were found to be in compliance with COMFORCE ASHER CONPLAN 9932-20 and NFPA’s 101 and 3000 (9.3.3.) requirements.

TeacherLock/SaberLock is designed to enable occupants to lock down a classroom or workplace even when under extreme stress. Both locking and egress are intuitive, requiring no special training. Exit is conspicuous and fast. Teacherlock/Saberlock is protecting classrooms and workplaces all over the USA. The devices are entirely mechanical and easy to install.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)