Defense Department Launches Innovation Pathways Website

The DoD announced significant updates to the Innovation Pathways website that will allow it to serve as a “one-stop shop” for learning how to deliver innovation to the DoD. Located at www.ctoinnovation.mil, this site serves as a gateway for industry, small businesses, students, universities, and other organizations within the Department itself to discover opportunities with DoD organizations and affiliate programs involved in research and development.

“The Innovation Pathways website allows those inside and outside the Department to quickly connect with the innovation organizations best suited to their needs,” said Jen Bird, Director of the Innovation Steering Group in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering. “The site includes a guided tour tool so that users can identify relevant opportunities across the defense innovation ecosystem.”

The DoD manages a broad and diverse network of organizations and opportunities that offer a variety of resources to those who want to work with the Department. Though the aggregate capabilities of these organizations are significant, navigating to the right opportunity can be overwhelming, particularly for those approaching the process for the first time. The new website provides a user-friendly platform, segmented into three sections, one for businesses, one for students and academia, and one for DoD users. This design enables users to get the information and contacts they need in a streamlined manner.

The Innovation Steering Group was responsible for building the website, and the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering will maintain and update it. As with any website, development is continuous, and the Department will offer more features and relevant information in the months to come.

