Defense Department Releases Strategic Management Plan for Fiscal Years 2022-2026

To advance the goals outlined in the NDS, particularly, to shore up the foundations for integrated deterrence and campaigning, the Defense Department is moving urgently to build enduring advantages across the defense ecosystem – the DoD, Defense Industrial Base (DIB), inter-agency, and array of private-sector and academic enterprises – that spur innovation and support the systems upon which our military depends. This involves an innovative approach to meet emerging strategic demands – through swift modernization, more resilient and agile support systems for the Department in the face of any and all threats, and cultivating our talented workforce with the skills, character, and diversity our Nation needs in order to overcome today’s national security challenges.

The Department’s Strategic Management Plan (SMP) for Fiscal Years 2022 – 2026 articulates the SecDef’s strategic management priorities, consistent with the NDS, with an emphasis on building enduring advantages. It presents the strategic management objectives the DoD plans to accomplish by providing a framework for describing general and long-term goals, what actions the Department will take to realize those goals, and how the DoD will address challenges and risks that may hinder achieving results. The SMP meets statutory requirements pursuant to the Government Performance and Results Act of 1993 (GPRA), GPRA Modernization Act of 2010 (GPRAMA), and Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Circular No. A-11, requiring federal agencies to develop and submit an Agency Strategic Plan in concurrence with the President’s budget request. In addition to the SMP, each year the Department communicates its commitment to strategic planning and performance management by publishing an Annual Performance Plan (APP) and Annual Performance Report (APR). The APP complements the SMP’s longer-term planning outlook by linking its strategic goals and objectives to more short-term, operational performance goals, measures, and targets for the upcoming fiscal year. The APR consolidates prior year performance results across all DoD Components and communicates overall implementation progress against the SMP. In preparing this edition of the SMP, the Department has steered away from its traditional methodology of a large number of data calls and manual processes. The strategic objectives and performance goals within the SMP are the result of a collaborative effort that involved numerous working group sessions with subject matter experts from across the Department. The implementation of the strategic goals, objectives, and associated performance metrics are monitored through Advancing Analytics (Advana) – the authoritative enterprise data management and analytics platform for the Department, with inputs from all DoD Components. The DBC serves as the principal supporting tier of governance for discussing and making decisions on defense management and performance improvement issues and measuring progress towards NDS implementation. The DBC provides DoD principals the opportunity for periodic reviews to monitor progress in the implementation of their functional priorities vis-à-vis SMP priorities and to support Department-wide consideration of opportunities and roadblocks to ensure successful realization of strategic goals. The DBC also evaluates select functional metrics, known as Business Health Metrics (BHMs), that provide a comprehensive view of the “health” of enterprise management operations within the DoD. Read the Strategic Management Plan for Fiscal Years 2022-2026