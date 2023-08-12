70.4 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, August 12, 2023
spot_img
IndustryIndustry News

Defense Threat Reduction Agency Awards Valiant $18M Task Order to Provide Cyber Support and Operations

By Homeland Security Today

Valiant has been awarded an $18 million task order by the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) to provide Advance Cyber support and operations at Fort Belvoir, VA, and other locations. This two-year task order falls under the Nuclear Enterprise Support Directorate’s Mission Assurance program.

DTRA’s Mission Assurance program conducts integrated, multidisciplinary assessments to evaluate vulnerabilities in the U.S. and its allied nations’ critical mission systems, networks, architectures, infrastructures, and assets.

As part of this program, Valiant’s team will conduct threat-emulative cyber assessments to support the objectives of the Department of Defense. Valiant’s support will include cyber assessments, planning and coordination of cyber operations, development of code, tools, and exploits, and documentation management. Working in close collaboration with DTRA, the company will ensure the growth and maturation of the advanced cyber team.

Read more at Valiant

Previous articleAdministrator of ‘Bulletproof’ Hosting Service for Cybercrime Gangs Arrested
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals