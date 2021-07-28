Deloitte and Palo Alto Networks Announce Strategic Alliance

Deloitte has just formed a strategic alliance with global cybersecurity leader Palo Alto Networks to deliver integrated, end-to-end Zero Trust and multi-cloud cybersecurity solutions to their mutual enterprise and government customers.

The alliance brings together Deloitte’s award-winning cyber risk consulting services and Palo Alto Networks’ platform security capabilities to deliver broad solutions designed to help customers simplify complex security infrastructure while increasing speed and agility, enabling them to protect their most important digital initiatives and realize the full value of their cybersecurity investments.

Migration to the cloud and the need to expand beyond perimeter-based security models to protect applications, data, networks, and devices for distributed workforces are parts of the digital transformation many organizations are pursuing to stay innovative and agile. Similarly, organizations are adopting more flexible, integrated security solutions that simplify complex, costly security architectures and provide data-driven, identity-aware visibility across the attack surface.

Deloitte and Palo Alto Networks have jointly developed solutions that Deloitte will deliver to mutual customers via its Zero Trust and cloud security orchestration automation and response services. The alliance combines Deloitte’s integrative, risk- and change-management capabilities with Palo Alto Networks’ market-leading cybersecurity platform technologies, with an initial focus on serving the public sector, critical infrastructure, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, telecommunications and media industries.

“Organization-wide digital transformation demands highly coordinated, strategic and holistic change management to realize success. Taking a proactive approach to cyber risk management by embedding security into the fabric of digital initiatives — often through adoption of Zero Trust, automation and orchestration — enables that change in a risk-aware fashion, identifying and addressing security gaps early in the process instead of waiting for trouble to arise. Together, Deloitte and Palo Alto Networks will assist our clients in achieving their digital business goals while building secure, resilient enterprises.” said Kieran Norton, Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory infrastructure solution leader and principal, Deloitte & Touche LLP.

“Zero Trust and cloud adoption are both journeys that Deloitte and Palo Alto Networks are exceptionally equipped to address for our customers. Deloitte has deep experience supporting major digital transformations, while Palo Alto Networks’ integrated cybersecurity platform of network, cloud and threat capabilities addresses the attack surface holistically, providing secure access anywhere, and driving visibility and compliance across the infrastructure and the cloud,” said Prem Iyer, vice president of Ecosystems, Global Systems Integrators, Palo Alto Networks.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)