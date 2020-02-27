Deloitte National Security Principal Jon Taillon Dies

Jon Taillon, a principal at Deloitte Consulting in the firm’s National Defense, Security, and Justice sector, died on Feb. 20.

Taillon, 44, of Arlington, Va., died “unexpectedly,” according to the National Funeral Home & National Memorial Park, and is survived by his wife, Cameronne Powell Taillon, and two young sons.

A GoFundMe memorial fundraiser has been created, with all proceeds going to his family.

At Deloitte, Taillon specialized in providing strategic services to CIOs of federal government agencies within the security and intelligence communities. His focus areas included building applications and analytics, the business of IT, the adoption of emerging technologies, the management of complex IT organizations, and the implementation of IT management best practices.

He received his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Virginia Tech, where he was a member of the university’s Business Information Technology Advisory Board for nearly 10 years. His memory will be honored in the co-naming of a new Deloitte Foundation-Taillon Analytics & Trading Lab within Virginia Tech’s Global Business & Analytics Complex on the Virginia Tech campus.

Visitation will be March 2 from 10 a.m.-noon and from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at the National Funeral Home, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, Va. Services will be March 3 at 10:30 a.m. at Unitarian Church of Arlington, 4444 Arlington Blvd., Arlington, Va. A reception will follow the service at Washington Golf Country Club, 3017 N. Glebe Road, Arlington, Va.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the “Fund # 877164 – The Jon Taillon Memorial Scholarship.” Donations can be mailed to Virginia Tech Advancement Division Office of Gift Accounting, University Gateway Center (0336), 902 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg, VA 24060.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)