Delta’s Single Shallow Foundation Bollard Gets M30 Rating

Delta Scientific announces the successful testing of its ASTM F2656-20 M30/P1-certified Model DSC633, a single shallow foundation bollard design that stops and destroys a 15,000 (6.804 kg) pound test truck with -8.82 feet (-2.69 m) of static penetration and -3.63 feet (-1.1 m) of dynamic penetration. The simulated bomb load remained intact and contained on the truck bed. The test vehicle weighed 15,000 pounds (6,804 kg) and was traveling over 30 miles per hour (48kpm). The truck was stopped and completely disabled.

“The negative penetration levels recorded on this test continue to prove the stopping power of Delta’s barriers,” states David Dickinson, CEO of Delta Scientific.

The DSC633 bollard has a height of 44 inches (111 cm) and a diameter of 13.75 inches (35 cm) with a cover. Delta’s bollards can be furnished with an array of decorative covers to enhance the look and match the aesthetics of the surrounding structures. These covers include stainless steel, powder coated aluminum and fiberglass with custom styling and painting also available. Lights, beacons and audible devices can also be added to the bollards for additional safety protocols.

Delta has been manufacturing shallow foundation bollards and barricades 24 inches (60.96 cm) or less for decades. Shallow foundation bollards are the perfect solution for sidewalks, campuses, parking structures and government/corporate facility perimeters where underground utilities and space limitations pose a problem for traditional deep foundation bollards. Delta’s shallow foundation bollards are often used to protect building perimeters and sports stadiums as static arrays and used in conjunction with Delta’s active bollards and vehicle barricades at entrances and exits.

