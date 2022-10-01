Department of Commerce Appoints First Members to Industrial Advisory Committee

The U.S. Department of Commerce today announced the appointment of 24 members to the Industrial Advisory Committee (IAC), an advisory body that will provide guidance to the Secretary of Commerce on a range of issues related to domestic semiconductor research and development in support of CHIPS for America. The Committee will not participate in selecting recipients of federal financial assistance, including the manufacturing incentives program.

“CHIPS for America is a once-in-a-generation investment that will position the United States to lead the world in semiconductor research, manufacturing, design, entrepreneurship, and innovation for decades to come,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo. “The experienced and diverse group of accomplished leaders on the Industrial Advisory Committee will help guide our approach to semiconductor research and innovation as we strengthen America’s global competitiveness.

Mike Splinter, former CEO of Applied Materials, will serve as chair and Susan Feindt, a fellow and executive at Analog Devices, will serve as vice-chair of the Committee.

The Industrial Advisory Committee members announced today are the first appointees for the Committee, established by Congress in the William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act of 2021 (FY 2021 NDAA). The Industrial Advisory Committee will provide advice on the science and technology needs of the nation’s domestic microelectronics industry, the national strategy on microelectronics research, the research and development programs and other advanced microelectronics activities funded through CHIPS for America, and opportunities for new public-private partnerships.

The committee comprises leaders from a broad range of disciplines in the microelectronics field, including academia, the semiconductor industry, federal laboratories, and other areas.

The newly appointed members include:

Mike Splinter (Chair), General Partner, MRS Business and Technology Advisors

Susan Feindt (Vice-Chair), Fellow, Director of Physical Technology Strategy, Analog Devices

James Ang, Chief Scientist, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Daniel Armbrust, Founder/Chief Executive Officer, Silicon Catalyst

Susie Armstrong, Senior Vice President of Engineering, Qualcomm

Ahmad Bahai, Chief Technology Officer, Texas Instruments

Bill Chappell, Vice President of Technology, Microsoft

Michael Fritze, Vice President of Microelectronics Policy, Potomac Institute for Policy Studies

Charles Gray, Vice President of Digital Systems Technology, Ford Motor Company

Carol Handwerker, Reinhardt Schuhmann, Jr. Professor of Materials Engineering & Professor of Environmental and Ecological Engineering, Purdue University

Deirdre Hanford, Chief Security Officer, Synopsys

Rajarao Jammy, Chief Technology Officer, MITRE Engenuity

Ken Joyce, Executive Vice President, Brewer Science

Ann Kelleher, Executive Vice President of Tech Development, Intel Corporation

Mukesh Khare, Vice President, IBM Research

Meredith LaBeau, Chief Technology Officer, Calumet Electronics

Tsu-Jae King Liu, Dean of the College of Engineering, University of California Berkley

Om Nalamasu, Chief Technology Officer, Applied Materials

Debo Olaosebikan, CEO and Founder, Kepler Computing

Alex Oscilowski, President, TEL America

Willy Shih, Robert and Jane Cizik Professor of Management Practice in Business Administration, Harvard Business School

Brandon Tucker, Chief Workforce Development Officer, Washtenaw Community College

H.S. Philip Wong, Willard R. and Inez Kerr Bell Professor in the School of Engineering, Stanford University

Anthony Yen, Vice President of Technology and Director of ASML Technology Center

