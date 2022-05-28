Department of Defense and NTIA Select Final Contestants for 5G Challenge

The DoD and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Institute for Telecommunication Sciences (NTIA/ITS) announced the winning contestants in the 5G Challenge’s Preliminary Event: RAN Subsystem Interoperability on May 19, 2022.
The following applicants will advance to Stage Two interoperability testing with the 5G Challenge host lab, CableLabs:
Distributed Unit (DU)
- Radisys Corp.
- Signal System Management
Centralized Unit (CU)
- Capgemini Engineering
- Mavenir Systems, Inc.
- Signal System Management
Radio Unit (RU)
- Fujitsu Network Communications
- Mavenir Systems, Inc.
The DoD, in collaboration with NTIA/ITS, is hosting the 5G Challenge, a multi-stage prize competition that seeks to accelerate the adoption of 5G open interfaces, interoperable subsystems, and multi-vendor solutions towards the development of an open 5G ecosystem.
The Preliminary Event: RAN Subsystem Interoperability is the first of two 5G Challenge contests. For the 2022 5G Challenge Preliminary Event, NTIA/ITS will award part of the total $3 million prize purse to contestants who submit winning hardware and/or software solutions for one or more of these 5G network subsystems: Distributed Unit (DU); Centralized Unit (CU); Radio Unit (RU).
The 5G Challenge Preliminary Event: RAN Subsystem Interoperability is now closed to entries, but you can continue to follow the event on Challenge.gov. The rules, location, and details of the second-year event will be released in 2023.