Department of Defense and NTIA Select Final Contestants for 5G Challenge

The DoD and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Institute for Telecommunication Sciences (NTIA/ITS) announced the winning contestants in the 5G Challenge’s Preliminary Event: RAN Subsystem Interoperability on May 19, 2022.

The following applicants will advance to Stage Two interoperability testing with the 5G Challenge host lab, CableLabs:

Distributed Unit (DU)

Radisys Corp.

Signal System Management

Centralized Unit (CU)

Capgemini Engineering

Mavenir Systems, Inc.

Signal System Management

Radio Unit (RU)

Fujitsu Network Communications

Mavenir Systems, Inc.

The DoD, in collaboration with NTIA/ITS, is hosting the 5G Challenge, a multi-stage prize competition that seeks to accelerate the adoption of 5G open interfaces, interoperable subsystems, and multi-vendor solutions towards the development of an open 5G ecosystem.

The Preliminary Event: RAN Subsystem Interoperability is the first of two 5G Challenge contests. For the 2022 5G Challenge Preliminary Event, NTIA/ITS will award part of the total $3 million prize purse to contestants who submit winning hardware and/or software solutions for one or more of these 5G network subsystems: Distributed Unit (DU); Centralized Unit (CU); Radio Unit (RU).

The 5G Challenge Preliminary Event: RAN Subsystem Interoperability is now closed to entries, but you can continue to follow the event on Challenge.gov. The rules, location, and details of the second-year event will be released in 2023.

Read more at the Defense Department