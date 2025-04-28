NAVY

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a not-to-exceed $180,000,000 undefinitized cost modification (P00012) to a previously awarded contract (N0001923C0003). This modification adds scope to procure materials, parts, and components in support of the conversion of three production F-35 aircraft to flight science replacement aircraft. The new flight science aircraft are required to prevent any increase in the test capability gap, and allow for future, holistic flight science testing of block four capabilities for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) program partners, and Foreign Military Sales customer. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (30%); El Segundo, California (25%); Warton, United Kingdom (20%); Orlando, Florida (10%); Nashua, New Hampshire (5%); Grenaa, Denmark (5%); and Baltimore, Maryland (5%), and is expected to be completed in December 2028. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $3,587,440; fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,587,440; and non-U.S. DOD program partner funds in the amount of $8,772,866 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The contract action was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Alfab Inc.,* Enterprise, Alabama, is awarded a $120,769,448 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the production and delivery of up to 6,740 Airfield Matting 2 (AM2) packages and refurbishment of up to 1,400 AM2 packages in support of constructing expeditionary airfields for the Marine Corps. Work will be performed in Enterprise, Alabama and is expected to be completed in April 2030. No funds will be obligated at the time of award, funds will be obligated on individual order as they are issued. This contract was competed as small business set-aside, one offer was received. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (N6833525D0015).

Schuyler Line Navigation Co. LLC, Annapolis, Maryland, is awarded a $12,908,000 firm-fixed-price, with pass through reimbursable elements, contract (N3220525C4012), for a time charter of the U.S. flag, vessel York to provide transportation services. This contract includes a 180-day base period with one 180-day option period which if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $24,428,000. The contract will be performed in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, with expectation of additional worldwide possibilities. The contract is expected to be completed, if all options are exercised, by May 2026. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $12,908,000 are obligated for fiscal 2025, and will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured as full and open competition with proposals solicited via the System Award Management website and nine offers were received. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

AIR FORCE

Deloitte Consulting LLP, Arlington, Virginia, was awarded a $135,483,386 firm-fixed-price contract for technical support services. This contract provides predictive analytics to logisticians and security forces, consolidation of duplicative Air Force A4 information technology systems, protecting and securing logistics and real property information technology systems, improvements to logistics and security forces data, modernizing base defense security systems and protection portfolio operations, and modernizing A4 information technology using artificial intelligence. Work will be performed in Washington, D.C., and is expected to be completed April 24, 2030. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and two offers were received. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,540,705 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force District of Washington Contracting Directorate, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, is the contracting activity (FA7014-25-F-0145).

Deloitte & Touche LLP, Arlington, Virginia, was awarded a $82,515,112 firm-fixed-price contract for Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary Business Systems and Technology/Chief Information Officer Financial Improvement. This contract provides for audit remediation enterprise information technology and security control services. Work will be performed at the National Capital Region and expected to be completed by April 22, 2027. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $40,287,606 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force District of Washington, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, is the contracting activity (FA7014-25-F-0149).

Able Aerospace Service Inc., Mesa, Arizona, was awarded a $21,780,710 firm-fixed-price, requirements contract for TH-1H helicopter dynamic components. This contract provides repair and overhaul services. Work will be performed in Mesa, Arizona, and is expected to be complete by April 20, 2030. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and two offers were received. No funds will be obligated at time of award. The Air Force Sustainment Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8524-25-D-0002).

Rockwell Collins, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was awarded a $13,734,514 fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for KC-135 avionics sustainment engineering services. This contract provides for the second radio used for communication in an airplane modification. Work will be performed at Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, and is expected to be completed by March 22, 2027. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $7,350,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Lifecycle Management Center – Legacy Tanker Branch, Tinker AFB, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity (FA8105-25-F-B001).

Galapagos LLC, Kihei, Hawaii, has been awarded an $8,490,181 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00047) to a previously awarded contract (FA8819-20-C-1008) to execute responsive integrated program management of space-related research, development, production, and lifecycle acquisition activities. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $30,496,227. Work will be performed in Los Angeles, California, and is expected to be completed by April 20, 2026. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $683,750 are being obligated at the time of award. The Space Systems Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity. (Awarded April 18, 2025)

DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY

HGL-APTIM Technologies JV LLC*, Reston, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $29,611,383 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for environmental restoration, compliance and facility maintenance services at Defense Fuel Support Point, Ozol, California. This was a competitive acquisition with three responses received. This is a four-year base contract with six one-month option periods. The performance completion date is April 30, 2029. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2029 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia (SPE603-24-R-0504).

The Lighthouse for the Blind Inc.,** Seattle, Washington, has been awarded a maximum $13,204,590 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for advanced integrated kneepads. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is April 20, 2028. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2028 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-25-D-B003).

ARMY

NOVA Technologies, Tallahassee, Florida, was awarded a $32,464,278 firm-fixed-price contract for comprehensive lifecycle support for training aids, devices, and simulators AND associated systems and equipment. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, with an estimated completion date of Apr. 22, 2030. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $4,309,351 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity (W900KK-25-C-A004).

Troop Contracting Inc., Willowbrook, Illinois, was awarded a $15,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance and minor construction requirements. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 3, 2030. Army 419th Contracting Support Brigade, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, is the contracting activity (W911SA-25-D-A004).

*Small business

**Mandatory Source