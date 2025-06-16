DEFENSE ADVANCED RESEEARCH PROJECTS AGENCY

The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory LLC, Laurel, Maryland,** has been awarded a ceiling $388,800,000 modification (P00007) to previously awarded, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract HR001122D0001 with cost-plus-fixed-fee term and completion task orders contemplated for essential research, development, and engineering capabilities. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $1,128,800,000 from $740,000,000. Work will be performed in Laurel, Maryland, with an expected completion date of November 2027 for all task orders. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

DEFENSE FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING SERVICE

CACI Inc.-Federal, Chantilly, Virginia, is being awarded a maximum $84,999,720 fixed-price and labor-hour contract for Comptroller mission applications systems support. Work will be performed in Chantilly, and Arlington, Virginia, with an expected completion date of June 15, 2030. The contract has a 12-month base period with four individual one-year option periods. This contract is the result of a competitive acquisition for which one quote was received. Fiscal 2025 Office of the Undersecretary of Defense (Comptroller) defense-wide operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $15,572,255 are being obligated at the time of the award. The Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Contract Services Directorate, Columbus, Ohio, is the contracting activity (HQ042325FE049).

NAVY

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, California, is awarded a $27,873,450 modification (P00002) to a firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001924F5565) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001922G0006). This modification adds scope to provide for the development and integration of a Smart Sensor System capability, to include procurement of associated hardware and software in support of the successful operational capability for the MQ-9A Reaper Marine Air Ground Task Force Expeditionary Medium Altitude Long Endurance Unmanned Aerial System. Additionally, this modification procures spares for the Detect and Avoid System and Smart Sensor System. Work will be performed in Poway, California (60%); Patuxent River, Maryland (30%); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (10%), and is expected to be completed in July 2028. Fiscal 2025 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $20,214,480; and fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation (Defense Wide) funds in the amount of $3,242,667, will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, is awarded a $24,522,883 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N64498-25-D-4001) for engineering and technical services of design, development, fabrication, test, delivery, and fleet implementation of digital video surveillance system. Work will be performed in Sterling, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by January 2030. Fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) in the amount of $346,840; and fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) in the amount of $3,391,474, will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management (SAM) website, with one offer received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

PPG Industries Inc., Alexander, Arkansas, is awarded an $18,893,779 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price bridge contract (N3220525D4035) to provide worldwide paints, coatings, solvents, preservation products and engineering/ technical services. The contract will contain one, six-month base period and one, six-month option period. The contract will be performed on a worldwide basis beginning June 14, 2025, and will conclude on June 13, 2026, if the option is exercised. This contract was a sole source bridge, and solicited via the Government Point of Entry website; one timely proposal was received. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems, Information and Electronic Systems Integration Inc., Nashua, New Hampshire, is awarded a $15,888,980 modification (P00007) to a firm-fixed-price contract (N0001923C0052). This modification exercises an option for the production and delivery of seven OE-120/UPX Antenna Group Systems (three for the Navy and two each for the governments of Australia and Japan); four OE-120 retrofit kits (two each for the governments of Australia and Japan); two installation and checkout (INCO) kits (one each for the governments of Australia and Japan); and one delta INCO kit for the Navy in support of a wide range of systems, including identification of friend or foe, secondary surveillance radar, and air traffic control radar. Work will be performed in Nashua, New Hampshire, and is expected to be completed in January 2028. Fiscal 2025 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,917,176; fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $192,830; fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,958,588; and Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $9,820,386, will be obligated at the time of award; none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Pascagoula, Mississippi, was awarded a cost type modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-18-C-2307) for shipyard infrastructure projects that benefit both sailor readiness and the shipbuilder workforce. Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Mississippi, and is expected to be completed by June 2028. Fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

AIR FORCE

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Baltimore, Maryland was awarded a $16,995,686 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for research and development. This contract provides for algorithm development for multiple sensors including but not limited to electro-optical, infra-red, and both active and passive radio frequency. Work will be performed at Baltimore, Maryland, and is expected to be complete by Sept. 1, 2030. This contract was a competitive acquisition where one solicitation was posted, and one offer was received. Fiscal 2025 research and development appropriations funds in the amount of $466,583 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Sensors Directorate, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA2377-25-C-B031).

Stratolaunch LLC, Mojave, California, has been awarded a $9,900,000 firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00003) to previously awarded (FA9300-23-C-6019) for changes to the flight specifications, requirements and deliverables being produced under the basic contract for the Talon-A campaign 2 contract. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $28,063,854. Work will be performed at Mojave, California, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 16, 2026. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $9,900,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Test Center, Edwards Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity.

ARMY

L.R. Costanzo Company Inc., Scranton, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $15,114,474 firm-fixed-price contract for construction. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania. with an estimated completion date of Aug. 18, 2027. Fiscal 2025 military construction, Army Reserve funds in the amount of $15,114,474 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Kentucky, is the contracting activity (W912QR-25-C-0016).

Western Marine Construction Inc.,* Seattle, Washington, was awarded a $12,347,000 modification (P00002) to contract W911KB-24-C-0016 for repair of breakwater dissipation reefs, construction of scour hole protection, and dredging. Work will be performed in Saint Paul Island, Alaska, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 31, 2027. Fiscal 2024 and 2025 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $12,347,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Anchorage, Alaska, is the contracting activity.

Perimeter Security Partner LP,* Brentwood, Tennessee, was awarded a $7,911,601 modification (P00005) to contract W912DY-24-F-0141 for preventative and corrective maintenance services. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 14, 2026. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

