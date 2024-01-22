The Assistant Secretary for Administration & Chief Acquisition Officer with the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Acquisition & Senior Procurement Executive have released a list of priorities to represent the strategic efforts to guide the Department of State acquisition program for the short and medium term.
These 5 priorities are:
- Foster a climate that encourages competition and supplier diversity with emphasis on the construction portfolio (e.g. large embassy and consulate building and infrastructure projects) and the diplomatic security portfolio (e.g. local guard programs).
- Support the industrial base by innovating acquisition planning and reducing the usage of interim contracting solutions for services that extend periods of performance.
- Foster quality pre-award procurement activity and post-award contract administration to maximize return on investment for taxpayer dollars through discretionary spending.
- Maximize the capacity and prowess of the Acquisition Workforce and build an Acquisition Community of Practice across the enterprise.
- Promote an innovative procurement culture centered on enhancing the Acquisition Experience for customers, practitioners, and stakeholders using alternative approaches and cognitive tools.
Read the full DoS document here.