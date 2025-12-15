Department of War Contracts for December 8, 2025

ARMY

MSMM Engineering LLC,* New Orleans, Louisiana (W912HY-26-D-A001); AECOM Technical Services Inc., Los Angeles, California (W912HY-26-D-A002); 5E-LAN JV,* Houston, Texas (W912HY-26-D-A003); Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., Arlington, Virginia (W912HY-26-D-A004); Baird-Stantec JV,* Madison, Wisconsin (W912HY-26-D-A005); Arcadis U.S. Inc., Highlands Ranch, Colorado (W912HY-26-D-A006); MGE Engineering Inc.,* Sacramento, California (W912HY-26-D-A007); FNI COWI & CDM Smith JV, Fort Worth, Texas (W912HY-26-D-A008); Stanley Consultants Inc., Muscatine, Iowa (W912HY-26-D-A009); LH&J/Arcadis JV LLP,* Metairie, Louisiana (W912HY-26-D-A010); CEC-CDM Smith II A JV,* Bonita Springs, Florida (W912HY-26-D-A011); HDR MN Galveston JV, Houston, Texas (W912HY-26-D-A012); Aptim Federal Services LLC, Baton Rouge, Louisiana (W912HY-26-D-A013); ICE & Dannenbaum JV 2,* Corpus Christi, Texas (W912HY-26-D-A014); Geo-Stanley JV3,* Kevil, Kentucky (W912HY-26-D-A015); and Stantec Consulting Services Inc., Denver, Colorado (W912HY-26-D-A016), will compete for each order of the $900,000,000 for engineering services to support planning, engineering, flood damage, floodplain modeling, coastal erosion, storm damage beach nourishment, shoreline and stream bank erosion protection, navigation, environmental and ecosystem habitat restoration, watershed evaluations, infrastructure, and multi-purpose water resources projects. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 7, 2033. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District, is the contracting activity.

Cerris Builders Inc., Pflugerville, Texas, was awarded a $30,625,000 firm-fixed-price contract to renovate the Tactical Equipment Maintenance Facility, Building 2826, at Fort Polk, Louisiana. Work will be performed in Fort Polk, Louisiana, with an estimated completion date of July 9, 2027. Fiscal 2026 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $30,625,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District, is the contracting activity (W9126G-26-C-A003).

DEFENSE ADVANCED RESEARCH PROJECTS AGENCY

Four Points Technology LLC, Chantilly, Virginia, has been awarded a $10,070,305 modification (P00037) to firm-fixed-price delivery order HR001122F0013 for an increased quantity of Technical Office Cloud Credits. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the delivery order to $56,944,152 from $46,873,847. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of July 2026. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $759,744 are being obligated at time of award. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

NAVY

Schuyler Line Navigation Co., LLC, West Palm Beach, Florida, is awarded a $9,670,700 firm-fixed-price contract with pass-through elements (N3220526C1205) for a time charter of one, U.S. flag, self-sustaining vessel for the transportation of containerized ammunition to support Department of Defense transportation requirements. This contract is for a 115-day period of performance with no option period. Work will be performed between the East Coast and U.S. Central Command area of operation and is expected to be completed by April 2026. Working capital funds (Transportation) in the amount of $9,670,700 are obligated for fiscal 2026 and will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with proposals solicited via the Government Point of Entry website and two proposals were received. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY

UPDATE: Federal Contracts Co.,* Tampa, Florida (SPE8EC-26-D-0008, $86,000,000) has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for agricultural equipment, issued against solicitation SPE8EC-21-R-0006 and awarded July 29, 2022. The contracting activity is Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

*Small business

