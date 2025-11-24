Department of War Contracts for Nov. 17, 2025

NAVY

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Connecticut, was awarded a $2,283,291,317 cost-only modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-17-C-2117) for additional advance procurement and advance construction Columbia-class fleet ballistic missile submarine hulls (SSBN 828-832), and to support additional program execution in accordance with Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) 252.232-7998 – Obligations in Advance of Fiscal Year 2026 Funding (Deviation 2026-O0001). Work will be performed in Groton, Connecticut (70%); Newport News, Virginia (15%); and Quonset Point, Rhode Island (15%), and is expected to be completed by December 2031. No funding will be obligated at the time of award. Fiscal 2026 National Sea-Based Deterrence Fund funds in the amount of $2,229,067,000 (98%); and fiscal 2026 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $54,224,317 (2%), will be obligated at the time made available and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., was the contracting activity. (Awarded Nov. 12, 2025)

ARMY

Raytheon Co., Tewksbury, Massachusetts, was awarded a $698,948,760 firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System fire units. Work will be performed in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2031. Fiscal 2026 Foreign Military Sales (Taiwan) funds in the amount of $698,948,760 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-26-C-0002).

BAE Systems Ordnance Systems Inc., Radford, Virginia, was awarded a $20,348,798 firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement and storage of sheeted cotton linters. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2026. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W519TC-26-F-0002). (Awarded Nov. 14, 2025)

AIR FORCE

Mantech Advanced Systems International Inc., Herndon, Virginia, has been awarded a $42,990,248 modification (P00175) to a previously awarded contract (FA8819-18-C-1001) for continued specialized acquisition and operations security services. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $333,281,082 from $290,290,835. Work will be performed at Los Angeles Air Force Base, and Vandenberg Space Force Base, California; and Peterson SFB, and Schriever SFB, Colorado, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 16, 2026. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $3,319,456; fiscal 2025 Space Force procurement funds in the amount of $435,553; and fiscal 2026 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,768,160, are being obligated at time of award. The Space Systems Command, Los Angeles AFB, California, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Nov. 14, 2025)

CORRECTION: The contract announced on Sept. 30, 2025, for Colt Builders and Weil Construction JV LLC, Des Moines, New Mexico, for $23,631,758 was announced with an incorrect award date. The correct award date was Nov. 14, 2025. The 82nd Contracting Squadron, Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, is the contracting activity.

DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY

Hamilton Sundstrand Corp., doing business as Collins Aerospace, Windsor Locks, Connecticut, has been awarded an estimated $28,000,000 modification (P00022) exercising the five-year option period on a five-year base contract (SPE4AX-20-D-9410) with one five-year option period for various secondary power aircraft components. This is a firm-fixed-price contract. Locations of performance are Connecticut and Illinois, with a performance completion date of June 30, 2030. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2026 through 2030 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is Defense Logistics Agency Weapons Support, Hill Air Force Base, Utah.

Ponderosa Packaging Corp.,* Melville, New York, has been awarded a maximum $23,226,780 fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for fiberboard boxes and bags. This was a competitive acquisition with four responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. The performance completion date is Nov. 16, 2030. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2026 through 2030 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, New Cumberland, Pennsylvania (SP3300-26-D-0001).

UPDATE: Atlantic Diving Supply Inc.,* Virginia Beach, Virginia (SPE2DF-26-D-0003, $18,000,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for laboratory equipment, accessories and consumables for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog, issued against solicitation SPE2DE-22-R-0006 and awarded Feb. 24, 2023. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

