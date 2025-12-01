Department of War Contracts for Nov. 24, 2025

DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY

Government Marketing and Procurement LLC,* Wimberley, Texas, has been awarded a maximum $100,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for radiology equipment, components and accessories. This is a competitive acquisition with 52 responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is Nov. 24, 2030. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2026 through 2031 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE2D1-26-D-0001).

Pinnacle Petroleum Inc.,* Long Beach, California (SPE605-25-D-4503/P00003, $44,940,998); Merrimac Energy Group,* Long Beach, California (SPE605-25-D-4502/ P00005, $28,510,319) and Clipper Oil Inc.,* San Diego, California (SPE605-25-D-4505/P00003, $22,785,145), have each been awarded a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract for additional fuel issued against solicitation SPE605-24-R-0211. Locations of performance are Arizona, California, and Nevada, with an Oct. 31, 2029, performance completion date. Using customers are War Department and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

SCI Technology, Huntsville, Alabama, has been awarded a maximum $42,591,163 firm-fixed-price contract for drive controllers. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. The performance completion date is July 31, 2030. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2026 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is Defense Logistics Agency Weapons Support, Warren, Michigan (SPRDL1-26-C-0010).

Vinyl Technology LLC, Monrovia, California, has been awarded a maximum $16,655,720 modification (P00008) exercising the first one-year option period of a one-year base contract with three one-year option periods for advanced technology anti-gravity suits. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The ordering period end date is Dec. 3, 2026. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2026 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-25-D-0011).

NAVY

Kellogg Brown & Root Services Inc., Houston, Texas, is awarded a $30,236,090 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to a previously awarded contract (N62470-17-D-4007). This award brings the total cumulative value to $228,461,245. This modification provides a bridge to the terms of the contract for base operating support services at Naval Support Activity Bahrain. Work will be performed in Bahrain, and is expected to be completed by December 2026. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2026 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds will be obligated on individual task orders, subject to the availability of funds. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Europe, Africa, Central, is the contracting activity.

Proferre Inc.,* Tumon, Guam, is awarded a $9,716,651 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to a previously awarded contract (N40192-25-D-9000) for grounds maintenance and tree trimming services. This award brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $19,139,369. The contract modification is for the exercise of the first option period. Work will be performed at Naval Base Guam, and Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, and is expected to be completed by November 2029. No funds will be obligated at time of award. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Marianas, Guam, is the contracting activity.

U.S. SPECIAL OPERATIONS COMMAND

CORRECTION: The $877,742,891 contract announced on Nov. 20, 2025, for The Boeing Co., Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, was announced with the wrong contract number. The correct number is W9121516G0001-H9224126FE001.

*Small business

