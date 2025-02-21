Dev Technology Group Awarded $64M DHS ICE Five-Year Contract

Dev Technology Group, a member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition (GTSC), has secured a five-year contract valued at $63,612,720 with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Specifically, this contract is to provide a range of Operations & Maintenance and adaptive services in support of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS).

SEVP within ICE is the DHS program that administers the SEVIS, ensuring that government agencies have essential data related to nonimmigrant students and exchange visitors to preserve national security. SEVIS is a web-based system for maintaining information on nonimmigrant students and exchange visitors in the United States.

Dev Technology Group is a longtime DHS industry partner that specializes in full stack Agile development and DevSecOps, biometrics and identity management, cloud native and containerized applications, IT and legacy modernization, data management, and low code/no code platform delivery.

For more information on the awarded contract: Award ID: 70CTD025FR0000009