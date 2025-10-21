spot_img
DevSecOps REPLAY Platform Deemed ‘Awardable’ by DoD Platform One Solutions Marketplace

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

TechSur Solutions’ DevSecOps REPLAY Platform has been recognized as Awardable by the Department of Defense’s Platform One (P1) Solutions Marketplace, according to a news release. The P1 Solutions Marketplace from TechSur Solutions, who are Government Technology & Services Coalition (GTSC) members, is a curated hub of readily awardable, five-minute pitch videos that showcase solutions addressing some of the government’s technology challenges.

REPLAY simplifies and accelerates DevSecOps delivery for organizations through one-click automation that reduces environment setup from months to minutes. By combining Infrastructure-as-Code, GitOps, Kubernetes, ArgoCD, and automated CI/CD pipelines, REPLAY enables secure, compliant, and repeatable deployments across multi-cloud, cross-domain, and air-gapped environments.

Designed to complement the Platform One ecosystem, REPLAY integrates with the Big Bang Kubernetes stack and leverages Iron Bank-hardened containers to strengthen security from the start. The platform empowers developers and mission owners alike to streamline software delivery, improve security posture, and achieve Continuous Authority to Operate with greater efficiency.



