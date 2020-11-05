Dewberry and GKY Enter U.S. Small Business Administration’s Mentor/Protégé Program

Dewberry, a privately held professional services firm, has announced that it has entered into a formal mentor/protégé relationship with GKY under the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Mentor/Protégé Program.

As the mentor, Dewberry provides GKY with guidance on internal business management systems; assistance navigating federal contract bidding, acquisition, and performance processes; education about strategic planning and finding markets; advising on the federal government market; and business development. Under the agreement, GKY will learn necessary and valuable federal contracting best practices from Dewberry, who has been working in the federal market for more than 60 years. Some of Dewberry’s federal clients include the Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Geological Survey, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the Department of Defense.

“Small businesses strengthen our nation’s economy and provide valuable opportunities to increase our workforce,” says Dewberry Executive Vice President Phil Thiel. “By entering into SBA’s Mentor/Protégé Program, we’re excited to support GKY in their work toward securing contracts with the federal government.”

“With similar competencies and core values, GKY and Dewberry are a perfect match for the SBA’s Mentor/Protégé Program. Our partnership with Dewberry will provide significant opportunities for us to take our federal business to the next level,” says GKY President Stuart Stein. “We have been working with Dewberry for decades and look forward to strengthening our federal portfolio with Dewberry in the next few years.”

The program will run for a duration of three years and be complete in 2023.

