DHS Awards $48.8 Million Contract to Sev1Tech for Engineering and Support Services

Sev1Tech has been awarded the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security (CISA) Enterprise Engineering and Operations Support Services (CEEOSS) contract. CEEOSS has a six-month base and three option year periods of performance.

Sev1Tech will support the CISA Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) in establishing enterprise IT capabilities. This includes a modern IT infrastructure, the evaluation and implementation of emerging technologies, migration to the cloud, mobility and collaboration platforms and continually improving the performance, security and availability of enterprise IT services. Service areas include Technology Evaluation and Integration, Enterprise Technology Services and Solutions Strategy and Architecture, Engineering and Implementation and Operations and Maintenance Support. Solutions developed under CEEOSS will support OCIO customers’ mission and business requirements and serve as a model to enterprise stakeholders.

“Sev1Tech is grateful for the opportunity to support the CISA OCIO journey in standing up enterprise IT services and support to its Divisions, Mission Enabling Offices (MEOs), and stakeholders,” said Tara LeBlanc, executive vice president, mission solutions.

Sev1Tech is a member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

