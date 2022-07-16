73.9 F
DHS Hosting USCG National Multiple Award Construction Contract III (NMACC III ) Industry Day

Contractors that provide construction services, architectural and engineering services should attend.

Coast Guard leadership from local units break ground for new construction during a groundbreaking ceremony at Coast Guard Station Tybee, Georgia, Jan. 12, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Micallef)

DHS is hosting USCG National Multiple Award Construction Contract III (NMACC III ) Industry Day. This is a one day only virtual event.

The purpose of the NMACC III Industry Day is to provide the procurement overview, solicitation features, evaluation factor criteria, awardee expectations, and other related topics.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND?
Interested Federal Contractors that provide construction services, architectural and engineering services and any additional construction related services.

WHEN: Wednesday, July 20, 2022 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. (EDT)

WHERE: Virtual Adobe Connect (Access to the NMACC III Industry Event will be sent via a weblink to the registered firm’s designated email(s)).

This event will include a formal presentation and followed by a Q&A session. 

Please also see SAM.gov | NMACC III draft solicitation. 

Please use the link below to R.S.V.P. no later than Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. (EDT).

Read more at SAM.gov

