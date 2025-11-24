DHS Launches $500 Million Grant Program to Help States Counter Rogue Drones Ahead of 2026 World Cup and America 250 Events

The Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have launched a new $500 million Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) Grant Program aimed at boosting state and local capabilities to detect, track, and monitor drones that could threaten public safety or critical infrastructure.

The program, created under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025, supports state, local, tribal, and territorial governments as they confront the growing risks posed by unmanned aircraft systems. Under the law, funding can be used to acquire technologies that detect, identify, monitor, and track drones, along with limited-use mitigation tools in select jurisdictions. All purchases must align with authorities outlined in Titles 18 and 49 of the U.S. Code.

For Fiscal Year 2026, DHS and FEMA will prioritize $250 million for the 11 states hosting FIFA World Cup 2026 events, along with the National Capital Region, which will host national America 250 celebrations. All of these events have been designated as Special Event Assessment Rating (SEAR) 1 or 2, indicating the highest levels of security planning and support. These states and the NCR will receive guaranteed minimum amounts under the State Homeland Security Grant Program, with additional competitive awards based on event ratings and the strength of each proposed project.

The remaining $250 million will be distributed in Fiscal Year 2027 to all 56 states and territories, with DHS planning a broader focus on building nationwide drone detection and response capabilities. FEMA will release details on the FY 2027 funding cycle at a later date.

The new program reflects the federal government’s recognition that drones—widely used for commercial, recreational, and criminal purposes—pose an evolving challenge for security officials responsible for protecting large gatherings, high-profile events, and critical infrastructure.

The C-UAS Grant Program funds are allocated across two fiscal years, each with distinct eligibility criteria and program focus.

Deadline: Dec 5, 2025.

