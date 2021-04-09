DHS Partners with DWX to Advance Homeland Security Solutions

Innovative technology development and acquisition have become increasingly competitive and fast moving. To keep pace with rapidly emerging technologies, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) is partnering with DEFENSEWERX (DWX), a nonprofit organization focused on cultivating ecosystems that enable the acceleration of innovative solutions to benefit the nation. This partnership will enable DHS S&T to leverage DWX’s network of innovation hubs co-located with Department of Defense laboratories across the country and source ideas to explore and augment ongoing S&T activities spanning DHS mission areas.
DHS S&T’s Office of Industry Partnerships (OIP) executed a new partnership intermediary agreement (PIA) with DWX. As a partnership intermediary (PI) – a state or local government or a nonprofit entity that is owned, funded, chartered, or operated in whole or in part by a state or local government – DWX will work closely with DHS S&T to conduct cooperative activities with small businesses and educational institutions.
The purpose of this PIA is to assist DHS S&T with its technology transfer and commercialization functions over five task areas that include assessing the current DHS S&T innovation ecosystem; establishing a pilot DHS Innovation Hub and determining how to develop an Innovation Hub system for DHS; and developing recommendations to support and integrate future DHS S&T innovation and technology transfer and commercialization activities to benefit DHS and the Homeland Security Enterprise. DHS S&T seeks to broaden collaboration and integration of existing programs, expand the organization’s footprint into innovation communities, and increase opportunities to commercialize new technologies quickly to address DHS mission needs.
DWX, a 501(c)(3) organization established in 2012 and headquartered in Niceville, Florida, provides services in technology transfer, innovation and collaboration, prototyping, and workforce development/STEM outreach. DWX also serves as a PI for the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Munitions Directorate, U.S. Special Operations Command Headquarters, Air University, Army Cyber Command, U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center, and Naval Post Graduate School.