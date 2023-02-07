Dignari Scoops TSA Identity Program Task Order

Dignari, LLC, a Small Business Administration Woman-Owned Small Business, announced today that an award was issued to it by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to support and provide the TSA with Identity, Credential, and Access Management – Digital Identity (ICAM-DI) professional services.

The TSA ICAM-DI task order has an estimated value of $23.5M over the base and three one-year option periods.

“TSA is a leader in the federal rollout of digital identity capabilities, and the work we’re providing will help define and shape how TSA implements these capabilities across the country’s transportation systems,” said Gena Alexa, Dignari Founder and CEO. “As a company founded by subject matter experts delivering mission-critical security and ICAM programs to federal agencies and departments, we look forward to helping TSA modernize and enhance security throughout the travel journey by delivering trusted, standards compliant DI solutions that integrate seamlessly into existing operations. Dignari appreciates the opportunity with TSA and looks forward to building upon past successes while advancing TSA’s digital identity capabilities to meet their future goals.”

The TSA ICAM-DI initiative is responsible for advancing TSA’s biometric efforts through research and development, planning, and pilot-to-program transitions that provide the internal governance mechanisms to ensure long term success and program sustainability. The TSA team has successfully brought ICAM into proven biometric pilot activities and seeks to build more robust standardization and practices around development and deployment.

Task order objectives and task areas for the ICAM-DI program include providing program and project management, implementation oversight and analysis, architecture integration strategies and engineering and technical support. This work is intended to help TSA to better define, plan, promote, and coordinate the enterprise implementation of biometric capabilities in alignment with industry best practices.

Dignari is a member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

